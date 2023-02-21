Man awarded seven-year jail term from spreading ISIS ideology

New Delhi: A special NIA court in Jaipur on Tuesday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who was convicted for promoting the ideology of the Islamic State.

The court awarded jail term to Mohammed Sirajuddin alias Siraj under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 13, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Siraj is a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, and the case against him was registered in Jaipur.

The NIA said that the case pertains to promotion of the ideology of ISIS, a proscribed terror organisation, and inciting others on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram, to join ISIS for carrying out terror activities in India.

“During investigations, the accused was found inciting the youth to carry out acts of violence and terror. He was using online chats and messages to advocate and spread the ideology of the Islamic State in various parts of the world. He also arranged and assisted in organising online discussions and meetings among active ISIS operatives to plan and execute acts of violence and terrorism,” the NIA said.

The court found that the NIA was successful in proving its case and awarded jail term to the accused.

