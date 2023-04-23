Man beaten to death in Delhi’s Shadipur

A 39-year-old man was beaten to death by two persons in Delhi’s Shadipur area, police said on Sunday.



The official said that they got a PCR call of the incident at around 11.30 p.m on Saturday night.

The caller said that a man was lying on the street in injured condition.

A police team reached at the spot and learnt that the injured was taken to a nearby government hospital by locals.

The victim, who was later identified as Pankaj Thakur, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

“On the basis of inspection of scene of crime, local intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage two alleged persons were identified,” said the police.

Initial probe into the matter revealed that the deceased was kicked and punched by the accused.

“More details will be ascertained from the accused once they are apprehended,” said the police.

