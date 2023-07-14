Man bludgeons daughter-in-law to death in K’taka, arrested

Bengaluru: A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hammering his daughter-in-law to death in Mysuru district of Karnataka, police said on Friday.

According to police, Ghantayya, a resident of Harohalli village, was against his daughter-in-law stepping out of the house for employment.

Kavitha (the victim) had taken up a job as an attendant in a private college as her husband’s income was not enough to suffice.

The couple was married for the past 15 years. Ghantayya did not like his daughter-in-law Kavitha going to work and often picked up a quarrel asking her to stop working.

Lately, he had started suspecting her character and on Thursday evening, he attacked her with a hammer. The woman succumbed to her injury.

The accused was arrested by Varuna police and sent to judicial custody.

Further probe into the incident is on

