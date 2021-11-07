Spread the love



















Man Booked for Derogatory FB Post on Prophet Mohammad

Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a man accused of making a blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad. Jagadish Kaivaltadka from Bellare Village in Sullia Taluk has been accused of using a derogatory word against the Prophet in his post.

Police sources said the case was registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on the basis of a complaint from SDPI local leader Naufal. In a complaint filed with the Bellare police, Naufal, a resident of Bellare village, accused Jagadish Kaivaltadka of making derogatory reference to Prophet Mohammed on Facebook while commenting on a group of youth defiling Karinjeshwara temple near Bantwal by wearing footwear. Naufal said Kaivaltadka has hurt religious sentiments and has instigated communal hatred.

SDPI and Sunni Students Federation (SSF) have urged the district police to initiate action against the man for having hurt the sentiments of crores of people by speaking irreverently of the Prophet (PBUH). Strong legal action should be taken against miscreants trying to disturb peace in the society, they said.

Bellare police registered the complaint for an offence under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are trying to trace the accused and also verify whether the post was indeed made by Kaivaltadka.

