Man Booked Under POCSO Act for Sexual Assault of Six-Year-Old Girl

Mangaluru: As per sources from Bantwal police, a man has been booked under the Pocso Act, for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the district. The police said that the complainant has accused the survivor’s neighbour of sexually abusing the minor. Around 4 pm on 8 July 2022, the accused invited the girl to his house, promising to give her sweet potato, and sexually assaulted her.

Though the girl returned home and informed her family, fearing for her future, the family did not come forward to file a complaint, nor did the survivor’s family take her to the hospital. However, since the accused had invited the girl to his house again, the family decided to lodge a complaint. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Pocso Act.

An Altercation which turned Physical Leads to Death of a Man

As per Belthangady police, a person died after an altercation turned physical in Belthangady police station limits on Friday. The deceased is Jarappa Naik. Police said that the complainant Rajshekar stated that at around 6:15 pm, he received a call on his mobile phone that his uncle and others had got into a fight in Shantinagar in Indabettu, and was asked to come to the spot immediately.

When the complainant reached the spot, along with his father Jarappa Naik, his father questioned the people in a group present there, for creating a ruckus. During the altercation, accused Manohar Gowda allegedly pushed Jarappa Naika. He then fell sick and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors who examined him declared him dead. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and SC, ST Act.