Man commits suicide after failing to get oxygen cylinder



Gurugram: A 25-year-old man in Haryana has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a public park opposite an oxygen gas plant in Manesar on Saturday, after he failed to get oxygen cylinder for one of his relatives.

According to sources, his relative has been admitted to a Gurugram’s hospital, and the man was in queue since Saturday morning to procure an oxygen cylinder.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmender, a resident of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, they have recovered a suicide note in which the man held responsible a woman behind this extreme step.

“We have received a suicide note from the victim’s pocket in which he mentioned a woman’s name and it could be possible that she was responsible behind this suicide. Also the man did not mention anything about oxygen cylinder in his suicide note and none of his family member or relatives residing in Gurugram,” Varun Singla, DCP (Manesar), told IANS.

The DCP said the body of the deceased has been kept in mortuary and his family has been informed.