Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife in Bejai

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident a man killed his wife before committing suicide at an apartment in Bejai, Kapikad fourth Cross here, on January 28.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Rao (65) and his wife Shailaja Rao (64) from Bejai, Kapikad.

According to sources, Dinesh Rao was a retired Canara Bank employee. He killed his wife by smothering her and committed suicide.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is on.

