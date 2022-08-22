Man Commits Suicide after Killing Wife in Kundapur

Kundapur: A drunk man killed his wife with a lethal weapon before committing suicide by consuming poison at Devalkunda near Hemmady under the Kundapur Rural Police station limits here, on August 21 late night.

The deceased have been identified as Poornima Acharya (38), a resident of Soraba and Ravi Acharya (42) a resident of Kogar.

According to the police Poornima Acharya, a native of Soraba got married to Ravi Acharya sixteen years ago. Ravi Acharya was working as a Tipper driver and staying with his wife and two children. Ravi Acharya was an alcoholic and fought with his wife every day for silly reasons. Poornima unable to cope with her husband, stayed with her mother in Soraba with her two children.

On August 21, when Poornima had come to Hemmady for a Baby shower function, Ravi asked her to come home. In the night, Ravi started to fight with Poornima. In a fit of rage, Ravi assaulted Poornima with a lethal weapon and killed her. Ravi later committed suicide by consuming poison.

On August 22, morning Poornima’s mother called Poornima several times, but Poornima did not receive her call. She then called other relatives to check o Poornima. When the relatives went to Ravi’s house, the incident came to light.

Kundapur DySP Srikanth, CPI Gopikrishna, and PSI Pawan Naik visited the spot and registered the case.

