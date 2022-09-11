Man cuts off friend’s genital after spat



Bareilly: A 32-year-old man chopped off the genitals of his 30-year-old ‘friend’ at a hotel in Civil Lines area here over blackmail related to videos of their ‘intimate’ acts.

According to police, both, the accused, and the victim, are contractual workers at Bareilly Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident took place on Saturday.

The accused told police that he came in contact with the victim only a year ago.

“Few months ago, he took me to a hotel where he secretly shot my video in compromising position with him and then started blackmailing me, threatening to upload the same on social media. He has taken money on several occasions since then,” the accused said in his statement to the police.

On Saturday, both men had met at a hotel where the accused asked the victim to delete the said video from his mobile phone but the latter did not agree which later led to the ugly situation.

According to the police sources, the victim attacked the accused first and the latter, in retaliation, cut off the former’s private parts using a sharp object.

Station house officer (SHO) Kotwali police station, Himanshu Nigam said that no written complaint has been filed in the matter yet.

He said both injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

“The probe is on and the CCTV footage of the hotel is being scanned for further investigation. Soon, an FIR will be lodged under relevant sections,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Bareilly district hospital’s additional chief medical officer Dr Harish Chandra said the victim has been referred to a private hospital due to his critical condition, while the accused is under treatment at the district hospital and is stable.

