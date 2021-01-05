Spread the love



















Man dies in accident in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh



New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was killed and his friend injured critically in an accident in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 11 pm on Monday about the accident near the Punjabi Bagh flyover.

Two riders identified as Kunal Sadana of Rani Bagh and Sukash Mandal of Karol Bagh were found lying injured at the spot and taken to hospital.

Kunal was declared brought dead at the BG Hospital in Moti Nagar whereas Sukash is under treatment at the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. Both worked as salesmen at a garment shop in Karol Bagh.

“A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station. We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident — whether the scooty was hit by some vehicle or it slipped. Family members of the deceased have been informed by police,” said Deepak Purohit, DCP, West Delhi.