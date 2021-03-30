Spread the love



















Man dies in police custody in Bihar, SHO suspended

Patna: The Bihar police on Tuesday suspended an SHO for the death of a person in police custody at the Barari police station in Bhagalpur district.

The police had detained Sanjay Yadav, an employee with the irrigation department, at around 10 pm on Monday. The local residents alleged that the police personnel dragged Yadav to the police station and assaulted him brutally while in custody, whcih led to his death.

Following the incident, a large number of local residents assembled at the police station, demanding action against the police personnel responsible for Yadav’s death. However, the SHO of Barari police station, Pramod Kumar, managed to escape from the spot. The angry mob pelted stones at the police station, not allowing anyone to go inside.

To bring the situation under control, a large posse of policemen led by Nitasa Guria, the ASP of Bhagalpur, went to the Barari police station and tried to calm down the agitating residents.

“We have suspended SHO Pramod Kumar for negligence and have also initiated action against the other police personnel involved in the incident,” Guria said.

Yadav was detained for his alleged involvement in a clash on the day of Holi in the Mayaganj area in Bhagalpur.