Man dies of electrocution in Raichur

Bengaluru: A man died of electrocution while operating a washing machine in Raichur district of Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nagendra (32). The incident took place in Durga camp of Maski taluq. Nagendra was a shopkeeper.

Police said that Nagendra was electrocuted while trying to switch on the washing machine.

The police suspected an electric short circuit to be the reason for his death.

Police have taken up the case for investigation.

