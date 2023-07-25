Man drinks acid in Chamarajanagar, dies

Chamarajanagar: A man died after accidentally consuming acid in an inebriated state in this district, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident had taken place in Mulluru village of Kollegal taluk.

According to police, Siddaraju (40) drank acid used for toilet cleaning mistaking it for drinking water on Sunday.

When his family found him writhing in pain and screaming of help, they rushed him to a hospital along with the villagers.

However, Siddaraju succumbed to internal injuries at the hospital the next day.

An investigation is underway.

