Man drinks alcohol, performs push-ups on top of moving car in Gurugram

Gurugram: A team from the DLF Phase-3 police station arrested two persons for allegedly drinking alcohol and doing push-ups on top of a moving car on Gurugram’s golf course road.

The traffic police have issued a challan of Rs 6,500 against the car owner based on the registration number of the vehicle.

The arrested were identified as Daya Chand (34), a resident of Sohna and Suraj Dagar (32), a resident of Palwal.

Their two friends have been identified as Narbir and Kala who are yet to be arrested.

On Tuesday, in a widely circulated video on social media, one man can be seen consuming liquor while sitting on the roof of a car and another man doing push-ups on the roof of a moving car amid a traffic jam. His two friends also join him after opening both the front doors of the vehicle.

The car was registered in the name of Harish as the first owner.

“We have arrested the duo accused, and a challan for Rs 6,500 to the violator under the Motor Vehicles Act has also been issued by the traffic police. The suspects have confessed their involvement in the incident,” Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (east) said.

An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station. The police have impounded the Maruti Alto CNG car.

