Spread the love



















Man dupes woman of Rs 2.5 cr after befriending her on FB



Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested a man for duping a woman of Rs 2.5 crore after befriending her on Facebook as a foreign woman.

The man arrested on Sunday has been identified as Neeraj Suri and hails from Bihar. According to the police, he duped the woman by introducing himself as a foreign woman named Rebecca Christine on Facebook.

Rebecca became a friend of Sawai Madhopur resident Gunjan Sharma and told her that she is a widow and a cancer patient and owns a property worth Rs 28 crore.

She further said that as she has no heir to her property, she wanted to transfer it to Gunjan, police officials said.

The accused further told the victim that ‘her’ lawyer Barmex and an Indian representative Bain Johnson would contact her for further steps. Thereafter, Gunjan received an email from ‘Foreign Exchange Department’ after which she paid Rs 2.5 crore in different accounts shared by it in the name of penalty imposed on expensive gifts seized by custom offices which were bifurcated under different categories, including the RBI fee, processing fee, advocate expense, etc.

After finding that she had been duped, Gunjan then lodged a complaint.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, SOG Sharat Kaviraj with his team traced the addresses on the basis of accounts and arrested the accused from his office being run in Mussoorie and Dehradun.

During investigation, it was found that the accused was working with a fake CA card and had opened offices in Delhi, Mussoorie and Dehradun to get loans and to open fake accounts by using GST, ITR, PAN card, Aadhar card details.

He was working with some Nigerian nationals too to earn more commission by opening fake accounts for them.

The accused used to gang up with foreigners of Nigerian origin by sending Facebook requests with fake identities and entrap and cheat them on the pretext of giving gifts and huge amounts of reward.

To stay away from the grip of the police, the accused had opened offices at six different places in the last five years.

The investigation is on in the case.

Additional Director General of Police, ATS and SOG, Rajasthan, Jaipur, have appealed to people urging them not to get tempted by offers made by unknown persons.

Like this: Like Loading...