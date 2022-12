Man from Kasargod Found dead in Lodge at Pumpwell

Mangaluru: A 55- year-old man from Kasargod was found dead in a lodge at Pumpwell here on December 13.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Kareem C U (55), from Kasargod.

According the police, Abdul Kareem’s body was found at Padmashree Lodge in Pumpwell.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar N visited the spot for further investigations.

More details are awaited.