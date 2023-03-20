Man from Kerala Arrested at Shaktinagar in Stock Market Fraud Case

Mangaluru: The CEN Police arrested an accused on March 20, from Shakti Nagar for duping people in crores assuring them 15% returns every month.

The arrested has been identified as Jijo John PK (29) from Kerala, presently residing at Shakti Nagar, Mangaluru.

According to the police, Jijo from Kerala, a resident of Shakti Nagar assured people of 15% returns every month if they invested in the stock market. Trusting him, the people of Shakti Nagar invested crores of Rupees with Jijo. Jijo collected the amount from the investors and invested in various bank accounts without giving any benefits to the investors. In this connection, a case was filed against Jijo.

On March 20, the CEN police arrested Jijo and produced him before the court.

The operation was carried out by the ACP of CCB Unit P A Hegde, CEN Police Inspector Sathish G J, PSI Leelavati and the CEN police team.

