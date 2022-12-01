Man gets 10-year Jail for Raping 78-year-old Rag Picker

Udupi: The District’s second additional sessions court convicted the accused of raping a 78-year-old woman and robbing her of cash. The accused was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 50000. The court also sentenced him to another six months of prison and a fine of Rs 5000 for robbing her of cash.

The accused has been identified as an Irfan a native of Shivamogga.

According to the Public prosecutor Jayaram Shetty, Irfan was working in a chicken shop. In 2017, on June 5, Irfan allegedly raped an elderly rag picker, at a remote place in Thenkapete. He also robbed her of Rs 30,000 cash and fled. Later, the then CPI Manjunath and his team arrested Irfan.

On December 1, the Udupi District’s second additional sessions court convicted the accused and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment. The court also instructed to hand over the fine amount to the victim.