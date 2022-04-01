Man gets 10-years Rigorous Imprisonment for Impregnating Minor Girl

Mangaluru: Additional district and sessions FTSC-II judge K M Radhakrishna sentenced Vamana Poojari,56, a resident of the city, to 10-years rigorous imprisonment, and imposed a penalty of Rs 30,000 on him, who is accused of impregnating a minor girl.

The accused had raped a 16-year-old girl, when she was alone at her house in September 2016. He had also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the crime to others, and also continued to sexually assault her on several occasions later. As a result, the survivor conceived and gave birth to a baby girl on March 29, 2017. Mangaluru city police registered a case, and the DNA test conducted on Poojari confirmed that he was the biological father of the baby.

The convict was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and penalty under Section 6 of the Pocso Act. He will have to undergo two months of simple imprisonment, in case of failure to pay the penalty. The court also awarded one year of simple imprisonment under Section 506 for issuing life threat. Meanwhile, the court directed the government to sanction Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the survivor. Special public prosecutor C Venkataramana Swamy argued on behalf of the government.