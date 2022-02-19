Man Gets Jail Term & Rs 45K Penalty for using Fake SSLC Card in Passport Application

Mangaluru: The second chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Mangaluru has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a penalty of Rs 45,000, for submitting a fake SSLC marks card, while applying for a passport. Shareef Panel,31, a resident of Kattarigudde in Belthangady taluk, has been awarded five years jail under various sections of the IPC and the Passport Act. The RI term will run concurrently. After hearing the case, judge Shilpa A G convicted Shareef Panel, and awarded him the sentence.

The convict was awarded one year of RI each, under IPC sections 420, 468, 18 month term under Section 465, six months under Section 471 of the IPC, and one year under Section 12(1) of the Passport Act. While a penalty of Rs 5,000 was awarded under the Passport Act, Rs 10,000 each has been imposed for all other sections he was booked under the IPC. He will have to undergo four months of simple imprisonment, in case of failure to pay the penalties.

Providing details of the case, senior public prosecutor Mohan Kumar B said Shareef Panel was working in Dubai on a visit visa, and that he needed an SSLC marks card for a permanent job. He got in touch with one Sendil, who created a fake SSLC marks card in his name, with a seal of Govt High School Mangaluru. Later, Shareef worked in Dubai for six years, with a visa obtained using the fake certificate. He returned to India on 19 January 2012 and visited the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Mangaluru, to renew his passport.

The officials at the PSK found the certificate suspicious, and sent the same for verification, to the headmaster of the school in Mangaluru. When the school acknowledged the query with a negative report, the PSK authorities filed a complaint with the Belthangady police. Later, the case was handed over to Mangaluru North police, and inspector KK Ramakrishna submitted a chargesheet to the court, the public prosecutor said. Since Sendil was not traceable, a charge sheet was not filed against him, he added.