Man held for killing father over monetary dispute



Gurugram: A 35-year-old man who killed his father over a monetary dispute here has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishan Chand Dudeja, 70, a resident of Arjun Nagar in Gurugram.

The accused, Neeraj alias Noni, confessed to the police that he committed the crime after his father refused to give him money.

Neeraj was arrested by a police team of New Colony police station led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar from Khandsa Mandi on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered scissors used in the crime.

“The accused was a habitual drinker and used to fight with the victim frequently. The father-son had a heated argument over money and in a fit of rage, Neeraj attacked his father with a scissor and fled,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

Based on the complaint submitted by the deceased’s elder son Ajay Kumar, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.