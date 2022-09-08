Man held for threatening to blow up mosque



Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening to blow off a mosque and shoot its cleric if he was not removed.

Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddh said that a letter, threatening to shoot Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam and explode the Jama Masjid in Kila area here, was pasted by the accused on the wall of the mosque on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohammad Samad, told the police that he took the step as the Imam had not allowed him to play DJ on Eid.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Kila police station.

