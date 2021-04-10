Spread the love



















Man held with Rs 1L in fake currency in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram police has arrested a man with fake currency with a face value of Rs 1.51 lakh from Sector-34, officials said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Saraz alias Sonu, a resident of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch unit of Gurugram police apprehended the man from Sector-34 marbel market and seized 758 fake notes in denomination of Rs 200 from his possession,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

“Saraz came to Gurugram to deliver the counterfeit currency to someone. He used to supply fake note on commission basis. The accused had supplied such fake notes in Jaipur and other areas. We are interrogating him,” he added.