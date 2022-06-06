Man hurt after miscreants open fire in Mangaluru



Mangaluru: A man from Mangaluru’s Jayanagara in Sullia Kasaba in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada suffered minor injuries after miscreants opened fire at him in Sullia on Sunday late in the night.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the injured is Mohammed Sayi (39).

Sayi, after attending his wife’s sister’s wedding in Bantwal had visited his sister Raziya’s house situated near Jyothi Circle in Sullia Kasaba.

He was getting into his car parked near Vekataramana credit Cooperative Society on Mani-Mysuru highway near Sullia Kasaba when four miscreants who arrived in a car opened fire at him.

He managed to dodge the bullets but sustained minor injuries from splinters of bullets that hit the vehicle.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 307 ( defines the offence of attempt to murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.), Section 25 and 27 of Arms Act.