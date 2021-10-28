Spread the love



















Man impersonating a cop dupes woman of jewellery



Lucknow: An unidentified man, impersonating as a cop, duped a 75-year-old woman of her ornaments in Lucknow.

Lalita Yadav of Vipul Khand area had gone for a morning walk when she was stopped by the accused near Brahma Kumari Centre in Gomti Nagar locality, the police said.

The man showed her a photograph of a woman who had been allegedly killed in the locality and asked for Rs 5,000 fine from Yadav for allegedly violating rules by going for a walk when a murder had taken place in the area.

Yadav got scared and asked him to talk to her son as she had no money with her.

She panicked, felt dizzy and sat down on the ground in anxiety when he pulled off her gold chain and two gold rings and fled.

Her son Ajeet Yadav lodged a complaint with police.

