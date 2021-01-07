Spread the love



















Man in UP held for raping minor, filming act



Firozabad (UP): A 28-year-old man dragged a 16-year-old minor girl into a field and allegedly raped her while his friend filmed the act on a mobile phone to blackmail her later.

The alleged incident took place in Narkhi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district.

An FIR has been registered against the two accused men of the same village on the complaint of the victim and the main accused has been arrested.

According to the father of victim, the accused Bhuri Singh had raped his daughter when she had gone to collect fodder for cattle on December 1.

His friend Anil Kumar, 25, had shot video of the crime. And both of them threatened his daughter to upload the video on social media if she told anyone about the incident.

The victim said that Singh and Kumar raped her several times over the last one month by blackmailing her with the video.

The girl claimed that when she refused to meet the two men earlier this month, they circulated her video on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said: “On basis of the complaint received from the minor girl, a case has been registered against Bhuri Singh and Anil Kumar under the IPC section 376 (punishment for rape), sections of the SC/ST act and information technology act.”

He said that while Singh has been sent to jail on court orders. The other accused will also be arrested soon.