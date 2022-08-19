Man Injured after Sickle Attack in Surathkal

Mangaluru: A man was injured after he was assaulted with a sickle at Suratkal here on August 19.

The injured has been identified as Venkappa from Suratkal.

According to the police, Atal Kallu (30) from Jharkhand, was travelling from Goa to Kasargod by train but alighted at the Suratkal Railway station. Atal later went to Kana, took out the sickle and began threatening the public. He later assaulted Venkappa with the sickle and also pelted stones at the bus. Injured Venkappa was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

While the public got together and tried to stop Atal from assaulting others, Atal was also injured. Atal was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Both Atul and Venkappa are said to be out of danger.

