Man injured in acid attack in Bihar’s Supaul

Patna: A 26-year-man in Bihar’s Supaul district sustained burn injuries after a drug dealer’s daughter threw acid on his face on Wednesday, police said.

The accused were identified as Ganesh Swarnakar and his daughter Pooja Kumari, of Katahara village under Kishunpur police station, who illegally run a marijuana supply business in the region.

Kishunpur SHO Suman Kumar said that Pooja had been arrested and a hunt is on for her father.

“The victim, Arjun Mukhiya went to the house of Ganesh to buy marijuana at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Ganesh and his daughter Pooja asked him to clear the previous dues of Rs 950 and then they would supply him. This has led to verbal duel between them and Pooja threw acid, kept in a glass, on the face of Mukhiya in a fit of rage,” he said.

“Mukhiya sustained severe burn injuries on his face, neck and chest. He was admitted in Sadar hospital Supaul. Based on the statement of the victim, we have registered an FIR against Pooja and her father Ganesh Swarnakar,” he said.