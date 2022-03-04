Man injured in attack in Shivamogga



Shivamogga: A 48-year-old man was injured after four persons allegedly attacked him with stones in the city on Thursday.

Venkatesh, a resident of Gopala and a farmer, was shifted to McGann Hospital.

He is stated to be out of danger. The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. It is said that the attackers belong to another community.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Venkatesh had gone out for a stroll with his dog. He was shifted to the hospital by locals after the attack.

“The police established the identity of the two suspects based on CCTV footage. The suspects will be arrested soon,” Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told to Media.

Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP leaders visited the hospital and demanded immediate arrests of the suspects.

The police deployed the DAR force following the incident to thwart clashes. A case has been registered.