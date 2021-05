Spread the love



















Man Jumps from Second Floor of COVID Hospital, Injured

Mangaluru: A man jumped from the second floor of the COVID Hospital in Mangaluru and injured himself on here on May 3.

According to the primary reports, the man who jumped from the second floor of the COVID hospital on May 3, is around 30-year-old Corona positive and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

He has suffered minor injures on the head. The patient is fine and is out of danger.