Man killed in chemical blast in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: A person was killed while another injured in a chemical explosion in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Gowliguda in Afzalgunj police station limits when they were dumping chemicals in a manhole.

According to eyewitnesses, a man and his father who deal in chemicals were dumping a chemical as its validity had expired. They poured water in the can for dumping it in the manhole but suddenly there was a blast, apparently due to some chemical reaction.

One person died on the spot while another was injured. The deceased person was identified as Bharat while his father Gopal was injured.

Police shifted the body to nearby Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. The injured was also admitted to the same hospital.

Police teams gathered clues from the scene. Samples of chemicals were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

Afzalgunj police registered a case and took up further investigation.