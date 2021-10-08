Spread the love



















Man killed in CRPF firing after vehicle jumps ‘naka’



Srinagar: One person was killed in CRPF firing after the vehicle he was travelling in jumped the ‘naka’ and did’nt stop at Monghal bridge in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

Police said troops fired in self-defence in which one person was killed.

“A naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the naka party, however, it rushed towards the naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops,” police said.

“Troops fired upon in self-defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. Identification and credentials of the deceased person is being verified. Investigation is going on.”

