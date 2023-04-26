Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bihar’s Vaishali, wife injured

In a hit-and-run crash, a man died on the spot while his wife was injured when a speeding vehicle rammed into their bike in Bihar’s Vaishali district.



The incident happened late on Tuesday night.

The incident happened late on Tuesday night.

The man has been identified as Akim Mian and his wife, who was critically injured, was admitted to the Sadar hospital in Hajipur. The victims are natives of Sonvarsa village under Sarai police station.

An eyewitness, Baidnath Chaudhary said: “The husband and wife were travelling on a bike. And while crossing the Sonvarsa Chowk a speeding scorpio rammed into them. The driver fled from the spot before the local residents ran towards him.”

Following the accident, local residents blocked the road for one hour leading to long traffic snarls on NH 22. They claimed that more than one dozen accidents have happened at that spot, but the highway authorities have not made a foot overbridge at the place.

The local police, however, managed to calm down the agitators and cleared the road block. The body was sent for the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh in the hit-and-run cases, and each injured person will be given Rs 50,000 as relief.

