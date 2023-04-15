Man kills lover after celebrating her birthday in B’luru, arrested

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a person on charges of killing his lover after celebrating her birthday in Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 24-year-old Navya. She worked as a clerk in the internal security division of the state Police Department. The accused has been identified as Prashanth from Kanakapura.

According to police, Navya was in relationship with Prashanth for six years. Both were distant relatives. Navya celebrated her birthday last Tuesday but Prashanth did not attend it, claiming that he was busy.

The accused later celebrated her birthday on Friday night. He had bought a cake and got it cut by the victim. Later, he slit her throat and killed her.

The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter. The body of the victim had been shifted to a local hospital.

The accused told the police that he was “upset” and grew suspicions about the victim as she was “chatting with other person”. Both fought over the matter many times. The investigation is on.

