Man kills specially-abled son, commits suicide in K’taka

Bengaluru: A man committed suicide after killing his 10-year-old specially-abled son as a fallout of some domestic dispute in Sampangiramnagar locality of Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Suresh(40) an auto driver and had married Lakshmi 15 years ago. The couple was dejected as their son was specially-abled.

Soon after, Suresh developed back problems and he was caught in a financial crisis as he could not arrange money for his son Uday Sairam’s treatment. Meanwhile, differences cropped up between the couple which led to frequent quarrels.

On Monday, While his wife was asleep, he carried the boy and threw him down the water sump and closed it. Later, he went to an isolated place near a railway track in Sheshadripuram and hanged himself.

After waking up, Lakshmi searched for her son frantically and found his body inside the sump. Suresh’s body was also tracked by police by the evening.

An investigation is on.