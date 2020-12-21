Spread the love



















Man kills wife in Gurugram over suspected illicit affair, held



Gurugram: A young man hailing from Bihar has been arrested on charge of murdering his 21-year-old wife in Gurugram district as he suspected her of having illicit relations, police said on Monday.

Ranjit Kumar, 23, of Madhepura district had allegedly strangled his wife Sudha at Manesar on Friday. He was arrested on Sunday after the autopsy report confirmed that his wife was murdered.

The woman’s brother said in his police complaint that his brother-in-law Ranjit had told him that his sister (Sudha) had tried to hang herself at their rented accommodation and was admitted in a private hospital in Manesar.

The woman’s brother reached the hospital on Saturday but found that she had died. The matter was reported to the police by hospital staff. The police sent the body for an autopsy, which confirmed that the woman was strangled.

“During questioning, the accused said that he suspected his wife had developed illicit relations. On Friday, the couple had heated arguments on the matter. In a fit of rage, Ranjit killed his wife but claimed that she had committed suicide,” said Investigation Officer Ravi Kumar said.

A case of murder was registered against the accused at Manesar’s Sector 7 police station.