Man Kills Woman Before Committing Suicide

Hanur: In a shocking incident, a man killed a woman and committed suicide at Nagamale village on February 22.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi (35) from Nagamale village of Hanur taluk. The accused Muniraju of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu committed suicide after killing the woman.

According to the police, Lakshmi from Pennagaram in Tamil Nadu married Ramesh of Nagamale village 7 months ago. After the marriage, Ramesh and Lakshmi were residing in Nagamale, Hanur. On Tuesday, while Ramesh had gone out to work, the accused Muniraju stoned Lakshmi to death and committed suicide by hanging himself on a Neem tree.

After killing Lakshmi, Muniraju came on Facebook to make a live Video crying and confessing his crime saying, “I killed you, you made me a murderer. I cannot see you bleeding”.

Male Mahadeshwar Hills Police visited the spot and further investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...