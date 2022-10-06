Man murdered by minor street vendor in Surat after spat over paying money



Surat: A minor street vendor has been arrested for killing a man after a scuffle over money in the city of Surat in Gujarat, police said.

Later the vendor’s brother and father helped in disposing of the man’s body, but CCTV camera caught the former in abandoning the body, within few hours the Surat Crime branch solved the case and arrested all the accused trio.

The Crime Branch police station officer said that on Wednesday that the local police was informed that several persons came in Bolero car and abandoned a man’s body on the service road near Aai Mata circle in Puna area.

The local police and crime branch official reached the spot and during investigation they found from the CCTV footage and have arrested the three accused identified as elder son Sunil Devipujak, father Chandu Devipujak and a minor.

During the primary questioning, Chandu’s minor son told police that on Tuesday evening that he was selling apples when a man identified as Mahipal Aahir bought apples from him, after which they had an argument over the payment.

In a fit of rage, the minor beat Aahir on his head with wood after which the latter fell on the ground and was bleeding,

The accused trio took the victim to a private hospital where the doctor refused to admit the latter, saying it is a criminal case and inform the police or take the victim to a government hospital.

Fearing a police case, Chandu and his elder son Sunil decided to abandon Aahir’s body on the road.

The minor has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the Crime branch officer added.

