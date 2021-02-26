Spread the love



















Man nabbed for firing at Delhi wedding



New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man who fired at his cousin’s wedding.

Identified as Ashish, the accused was in an inebriated state at the wedding ceremony in north Delhi’s Indira Park.

The police action came after a viral video on social media. Trying to verify its authenticity, the Delhi police made several teams and hundreds of people were shown the video after which Ashish, who has a criminal record, was identified.

During the probe, the accused, who is a vegetable seller in Azadpur market, disclosed that he was an alcoholic and have been named in a case of robbery.

“He had purchased the pistol from a person six months ago — just to show off and it was the same reason for the firing at the marriage of his cousin, Ankush, on February 17 in Indira park, Subzi Mandi,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP North Delhi.

Raids are being conducted to trace the supplier of the firearm and for effecting further recoveries.