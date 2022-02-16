‘Man of incredible melody’: Bollywood celebs mourn Bappi Lahiri’s demise



Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities have been mourning the death of India’s ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri since the news broke that he had passed away at the age of 69 at a suburban hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to say: “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Suraksha’ and ‘Disco Dancer’. Shanti Dada, you will be missed.”

Vidya Balan, on whom Bappi Lahiri’s popular number ‘Ooh la la’ was picturised in the film ‘Dirty Picture’, posted on her Twitter handle: “I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that’s what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me).”

Noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled his personal association with Bappi Lahiri and said: “Another legend gone. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for P&G and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, spoke for his generation, when he tweeted: “Bappi Da was more than a legend. He was a friend. He was always kind to Shekhar and me and we shared mutual respect and admiration. Can’t believe he isn’t with us.”

On a personal note, he added: “First my Dad, then Lataji, then Bappi Da. 2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs Lahiri and the grandkids.”

Bhumi Pednekar tweeted: “Complete Loss of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of the legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji. Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever, sir #RIPBappiLahiri.”