Man on Conviction Warrant & Absconding for 2 Years Arrested, Jailed & Fined



Mangaluru: A 34-year-old man who was issued a conviction warrant by the judge, for case no 3296/2015 col no 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) NDPS Act under Urwa police station limits, and who went absconding for two years was finally arrested on 25 March 2023.

The arrested person is identified as Wilfred D’souza (34) hailing from Puttur but was residing near Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kulshekar, Mangaluru. After being produced in Court, the judge sentenced him to six months in jail and a Rs 10,000 fine.

