Man on Warrant Fleeing to Dubai Year Ago Arrested on Arrival at Mumbai Airport on 23 May

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru North Police have been successful in arresting a man who had a case registered No 46/2020, U/s 143, 147, 323, 504, 506, 427, 307 R/w 149 IPC and U/s 27 Arms Act, having fled to Gulf country, after many warrants were issued by the District Magistrate, and after getting reliable information that he was arriving from Dubai at the Mumbai Airport.

The arrested accused is Nawaz Sharif, S/o Haji Kasim, residing near Railway Gate, Valachil-Adyar, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. A LOC (Look Out Circular) was also issued against him while he was in Dubai. The police, receiving information that he was arriving at the Mumbai International Airport, nabbed him after his arrival.

The police team involved in this operation were ASI Om Das, PC 321 Sunil Kumar and PC 543 Niranjan, and they produced the accused in the Court, and the magistrate remanded him into judicial custody.

