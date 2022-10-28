Man Parks Motorbike at Gurupur Bridge, Jumps into River

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a man parked his motorbike at the Gurupur bridge and jumped into the river on October 27 night.

The man has been identified as Arun Poojary (38), from Moodshedde, Vamanjoor.

According to sources, on October 27, night, Arun Poojary parked his motorbike at the Gurupur bridge and jumped into the river. The public who saw him jumping informed the police. The Bajpe police immediately reached the spot and started a search operation.

On October 28, the police and the locals continued their search operation.

A case has been registered at the Bajpe police station.

