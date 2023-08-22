Man Records Video Before Attempting Suicide at Puttur

Puttur: In a tragic incident, a man recorded a video before attempting suicide by consuming poison at Puttur here on August 22.

Abdul Nasir from Puttur recorded the video while he was travelling in a vehicle naming the person responsible for him taking the extreme step. Nasir later consumed poison and attempted to commit suicide.

Before attempting to commit suicide, Nasir revealed the reason for taking the extreme step.

Abdul Nasir is now admitted to Highland Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

