Man Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting an Endosulfan Victim

Mangaluru: The II Additional District and Sessions Judge Preeti KP sentenced a convict to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, on the charges of sexually assaulting an endosulfan victim, with a low IQ and 42% disability. The accused is also sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence committed under Section 376 (2) (1) of the IPC. He will undergo rigorous imprisonment of three months for the offence punishable under section 448 of the IPC. The sentences will run concurrently.

Providing details, public prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak said that the incident was reported on October 1, 2015, when the 19-year-old girl (at the time of the incident) belonging to the ST community was sexually assaulted by Rajesh Rai when there was no one at home. Her parents and siblings had gone to work and the accused forcefully took her inside the house, locked the door and sexually assaulted her promising to marry her. The survivor’s father had seen the accused inside the house and when he knocked at the door there was no response.

When her father, working as a labourer, rushed to call the owner of the farm, the accused escaped from the house. When the survivor’s mother returned home, she explained about the sexual assault. The investigation into the case was undertaken by Bantwal ASP Rahul Kumar S and a charge sheet was filed in the court. Of the 27 witnesses, 14 were examined. Nayak said, the survivor has studied up to class V and her parents are illiterate. The trial began on 22 August 2023, and the accused was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment on 7 September 2023 The District Legal Services Authority will decide on the compensation for the survivor.

