Man sentenced to 20-year RI for sodomising mentally-retarded minor



Jaipur: A POCSO court in Jaisalmer has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment on charges of sodomising a mentally-retarded minor.

In its order on Tuesday, the court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Shravan Ram alias Samaram.

Jaisalmer SP Bhanwar Singh Nathawat said that in February, after seeing the retarded minor alone, Shravan Ram took the child to a secluded place and sodomised him.

After committing the crime, he threatened the minor with dire consequences if he complained to anyone about it.

The terrified child came home and told his mother about the incident who lodged a complaint in police station Ramdevra.

The case was lodged under the POCSO Act.

SP Nathawat’s team arrested the accused within four days, compiled concrete evidence and presented a chargesheet against the accused in POCSO court.

As both the parties are from the same village, the case was selected under the Case Officer Scheme. Statements were made by the police officer by presenting all the witnesses in the court on time.

Like this: Like Loading...