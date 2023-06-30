Man seriously injured in leopard attack in Kundapur

Kundapur: A 48-year old man was seriously injured in an attack by a leopard near Nittur check post early Thursday, police sources said.

The victim has been identified as Ganesh, who was attacked at around 2.30 am when he woke up and opened the door of his house, hearing his dog barking.



When he opened the door, the leopard suddenly pounced on him. His neighbours ran to his rescue after hearing the screams of his family members. The animal ran away after people gathered near the house.

Ganesh, who was seriously injured, was shifted to the government hospital at Kundapur in Udupi district. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance in which first aid was provided to him, sources said.

