Man sets own son on fire at Jeppinamogaru; arrested

Mangaluru: In a shocking case reported from Jeppinamogaru, a man set his own son on fire by dousing petrol following a dispute over the issue of domestic cattle, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the victim Swamith Shetty (25) has been admitted to hospital with burn injuries while the accused Vishwanath Shetty (52) has been arrested by the police.

It is said Vishwanath Shetty picked up a quarrel with his son over the issue of tying the domestic cattle outside their house at Kopparigeguttu. He even abused his son and hit him.

Later he closed the front door and poured petrol over his son and set him on fire using a cigar lighter, said a complaint lodged with Kankanady police.

