Man shot at and looted in North Delhi

A 42-year-old man was shot at and Rs 5 lakh snatched from him by four bike-borne assailants on a busy north Delhi road, police sources said here on Tuesday.



The victim has been identified as Hunny Kumar Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar area and the incident occurred on Saturday.

According to a senior police official, on January 14, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 6 p.m. that someone had looted Rs five lakh and caused a firearm injury.

“Police team rushed to the spot and found that near a ration godown in Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, Hunny has sustained bullet injury on his right leg and his Rs five lakh which he was getting as a payment for his employer was looted by four persons who intercepted him on two bikes,” said the official.

Hunny works at a plastic Granules trader shop of Kirti Nagar and was getting payment on his bike, from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to Shalimar Bagh area.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused and trace their route.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media.

In the video, four men on two bikes wearing helmets forced a man on another bike to stop on the roadside. Two of the robbers, who were riding pillion, attacked the man and shot him in his right leg. They kicked him multiple times and snatched a bag.

Before fleeing from the spot, one of the robbers also brandished his gun at a car that stopped near them. The robbers fled on their bikes in different directions.

