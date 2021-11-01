Spread the love



















Man shot dead for spitting paan in Bihar’s Siwan district



Patna: A person was shot dead for spitting paan in Bihar’s Siwan district, an official said.

The garment seller was gunned down in his house in Purani Kila Pokhra locality under Sarai police post on Sunday night around 10 p.m.

The deceased identified as Nawab Hashan, a native of Shamli, lived in Siwan district and was a street vendor.

The police said that Nawab was cooking food in the morning inside the house and also chewing paan. Nawab spit the paan outside the window and some of it splattered on a person standing outside, post which the latter barged into the former’s room and abused him.

When Nawab objected, the latter shot him from close range. Nawab sustained gunshot injuries on his chest and collapsed on the ground, SP Sahu, investigating officer of Sarai police post, said.

Neighbours rushed Nawab to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A manhunt is on to nab the accused, the officer said.

